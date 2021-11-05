Ministry Of Education Organises Veer-Gatha Project To Spread Awareness On Gallantry Award Winners

Education Ministry organises Veer Gatha project to disseminate acts of valour and sacrifice of Armed forces

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has organised Veer-Gatha Project to spread awareness on Gallantry Award winners among the school students. The Veer-Gatha project has been proposed by the Ministry of Defence. The project which started on October 21 will continue till November 20. School students of all states and Union Territories including those from CBSE schools can take part in Veer Gatha project.

“In order to disseminate the details of bravery acts and the life stories of these brave-hearts among the students, it has been proposed by the Ministry of Defence that school students may be motivated to do projects/activities based on gallantry award winners,” an official statement said.

As part of this, the students can frame different projects on the gallantry award winners and the best project will be rewarded nationally by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education on January 26, 2022.

The Ministry of Education in the social media said: “To disseminate the acts of valour and sacrifice of our Armed Force Personnel among the students, the Ministry of Education is organizing the #VeerGatha project from 21st Oct. to 20th Nov 2021, proposed by the Ministry of Defence.”