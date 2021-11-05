  • Home
  • Education
  • Ministry Of Education Organises Veer-Gatha Project To Spread Awareness On Gallantry Award Winners

Ministry Of Education Organises Veer-Gatha Project To Spread Awareness On Gallantry Award Winners

As part of the Veer Gatha Project, the students can frame different projects on the gallantry award winners and the best project will be rewarded nationally by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education on January 26, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 1:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NCPCR Asks NCERT To Rectify 'Anomalies' In Gender-Neutral Teacher Training Manual
CBSE Announces Alternate Activities For Classes 9, 10 Science Practical Work
Odisha: Schools Likely To Reopen For All Classes By New Year
Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Whether Education Is Service Within Consumer Protection Act
At Least 22 States, UTs Reopened Schools For All Students, 92% Teachers Vaccinated, Says Centre
Merit Scheme: Delhi Government To Reimburse Fees Of Students Even If Enrolled In Non-Empanelled Institutes
Ministry Of Education Organises Veer-Gatha Project To Spread Awareness On Gallantry Award Winners
Education Ministry organises Veer Gatha project to disseminate acts of valour and sacrifice of Armed forces
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has organised Veer-Gatha Project to spread awareness on Gallantry Award winners among the school students. The Veer-Gatha project has been proposed by the Ministry of Defence. The project which started on October 21 will continue till November 20. School students of all states and Union Territories including those from CBSE schools can take part in Veer Gatha project.

“In order to disseminate the details of bravery acts and the life stories of these brave-hearts among the students, it has been proposed by the Ministry of Defence that school students may be motivated to do projects/activities based on gallantry award winners,” an official statement said.

As part of this, the students can frame different projects on the gallantry award winners and the best project will be rewarded nationally by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education on January 26, 2022.

Details On Veer Gatha Project: Direct Link

The Ministry of Education in the social media said: “To disseminate the acts of valour and sacrifice of our Armed Force Personnel among the students, the Ministry of Education is organizing the #VeerGatha project from 21st Oct. to 20th Nov 2021, proposed by the Ministry of Defence.”

Click here for more Education News
Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Underway; List Of Best Engineering Colleges
JoSAA Counselling 2021 Underway; List Of Best Engineering Colleges
Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link Here
Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link Here
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2022 MPBSE Exams For Class 10, 12 From February 12
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2022 MPBSE Exams For Class 10, 12 From February 12
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Correction Of Web Options Starts
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Correction Of Web Options Starts
CISCE Issues Guidelines For ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams
CISCE Issues Guidelines For ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................