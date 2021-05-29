Ministry Of Education Launches YUVA To Mentor Young Authors

YUVA launched to mentor young authors

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has launched a scheme today to train and mentor young authors. Termed YUVA (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors), the Prime Minister’s scheme seeks to mentor authors under the age of 30 and train them to promote reading, writing and book culture in the country, and project India and Indian writings globally. A consolidated scholarship of Rs50,000 per month for a period of six months per author will be paid under the YUVA Scheme.

The scheme is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to encourage young writers to write about India's freedom struggle. It was during Mann ki Baat on January 31, 2021, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called upon the young generation to write about freedom fighters, incidents associated with freedom, the saga of valour during the period of freedom struggle in their respective areas - as the best tribute to the heroes of India's freedom - as we celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.

"This will also prepare a category of thought leaders that will decide the course of the future”, said PM Modi.

YUVA is a part of India@75 Project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav). It aims to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on themes like unsung heroes, freedom fighters, unknown and forgotten places and their role in the National Movement, and other related themes in an innovative and creative manner, an official statement said.

The National Book Trust, India under the Ministry of Education as the Implementing Agency will ensure phase-wise execution of the Scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship. The books prepared under this scheme will be published by National Book Trust, India; and will also be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture and literature, thereby promoting 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. The selected young authors will interact with some of the best authors of the world; participate in literary festivals etc.

A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India Contest to be conducted through mygov.in from June 1 to July 31, 2021. The winners will be announced on 15 August 2021.

The young authors will be trained by eminent authors/mentors. Under the mentorship, the manuscripts will be readied by 15 Dec. 2021 for publication. The published books will be launched on 12 January 2022 on the occasion of National Youth Day (Yuva Diwas).