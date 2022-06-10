NAT 2022: Apply by June 30

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for National Awards to Teachers 2022. Teachers across the country can apply and register online for self-nomination on the official website -- nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in. The last date to register for NAT 2022 is June 20.

Announcing this, the ministry in a social media statement said: “To applaud the meritorious services of teachers towards enhancing the quality of education and enriching the lives of students, the Govt. of India will award them #NationalAwardtoTeachers on #TeachersDay.”

To Register, visit: https://t.co/37EXiCAOcn pic.twitter.com/WqVq6RsBvg — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 10, 2022

Every applicant, as per the NAT 2022 website, shall submit a portfolio, online along with the Entry Form. The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material such as documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audios or videos.

Normally retired teachers are not eligible for the award but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months upto April 30 in the year to which National Awards relate) may be considered if they fulfill all other conditions.