Ministry Of Education To Confer Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 Today

Image credit: swachhindia.ndtv.com Ministry of Education's Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 will be awarded today

The Ministry of Education will confer the national-level award under Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 today, November 19. The Ministers of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will award the selected schools at Akashvani Rang Bhawan, All India Radio, Sansad Marg in New Delhi at 11 am today. This national-level Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar has been instituted by the Education Ministry to recognise, inspire and celebrate the excellence in sanitation and hygiene practices in schools.

The main objective of the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar is to honor schools that have initiated steps in fulfilling the mandate of the Swachh Vidyalaya Campaign. The national level award, according to a statement on its official website, is based on an IT-enabled assessment of WASH infrastructure, hygienic practices and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The awards will be presented to both rural and urban government schools, government aided schools and private schools.

Parameters including drinking water, toilets, handwashing with soap, operation and maintenance, capacity building and COVID-19 (preparedness and response) have been used to measure the performance of the schools. The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 are categorised at the district, state and national levels.

The provision of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in school secures a healthy school environment and protects children from illness (including COVID-19) and exclusion, a statement on the official website said adding that it is a ﬁrst step towards a healthy physical learning environment, beneﬁting both learning and health.

In 2014, Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya (SBSV) initiative was launched to ensure that all schools in India have access to separate functional toilets for boys and girls. The initiative lays emphasis on promoting safe and appropriate hygiene practices in schools and behaviour among children, it added.