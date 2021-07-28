  • Home
  • Education
  • Minister Visits Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Witnesses Demo On Drone Technology

Minister Visits Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Witnesses Demo On Drone Technology

During the visit, the Minister declared open the vermicompost unit, pellatization of forage crops for production of nutritive fodder pellets for enhancing livestock productivity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 8:45 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Gets Patent For Protein-Based Crop Growth Booster
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: Application For Undergraduate Programmes Starts
IIT Delhi To Launch More Courses, Steers Towards Implementation Of NEP 2020
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Extends Last Day For Registration To August 17
Delhi University Admission 2021: First Online Open Session Held For DU Aspirants
Prime Minister Reviews Issue Of OBC, EWS Reservation In All-India Quota In Medical Colleges
Minister Visits Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Witnesses Demo On Drone Technology
Minister visits TNAU, witnesses demo of drone technology
Coimbatore:

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam on Wednesday inspected research activities, technologies and improved crop varieties developed by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here. During the visit, the Minister declared open the vermicompost unit, pellatization of forage crops for production of nutritive fodder pellets for enhancing livestock productivity.

He inspected the ultra high density mango-planting and witnessed the demonstration of drone technology in agriculture for spraying pesticide and nutrients at TNAU orchard. The Minister visited the arid fruit zone orchard and also the renovated botanical garden at the university.

He was accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor of TNAU Dr N Kumar who gave a briefing on various activities of the university, an official press release said here. Research studies were conducted at the university utilising the capabilities of drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) technology in detecting health status of crops using sensors and delivering inputs as foliar spray in accordance with site-specific prescription with minimal labour requirement.

The digital technology of drone applications would revitalise agriculture besides attracting/retaining youth in farming to foster rural livelihood, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
Live | UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board Result Date, Time Live Updates
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date, Time LIVE: CBSE Responds To Result Queries With Meme, Says
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date, Time LIVE: CBSE Responds To Result Queries With Meme, Says "Coming Soon"
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Board Responds With Meme, Says CBSE Class 12 Result Coming Soon
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Board Responds With Meme, Says CBSE Class 12 Result Coming Soon
EWS Reservation In All-India Quota Of Medical Education
EWS Reservation In All-India Quota Of Medical Education
48% Parents Hesitate In Sending Their Kids To Schools Till They Get Vaccinated: Survey
48% Parents Hesitate In Sending Their Kids To Schools Till They Get Vaccinated: Survey
.......................... Advertisement ..........................