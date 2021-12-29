Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar To Release ARIIA Rankings 2021 Today

ARIIA 2021 rankings will be announced today

The Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar will release the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) today, December 29. ARIIA Rankings lists top universities and colleges in India. The ARIIA India Ranking 2021 will be announced for nine categories -- centrally funded technical institutions ( IITs, NITs, etc), state universities, state standalone technical colleges, private universities, private standalone technical colleges, non-technical government and private universities and institutions.

ARIIA critically evaluates institutions on parameters like patent filing and granted, number of registered students and faculty startups, fund generation by incubated startups, specialised infrastructure created by institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, etc, an official statement said.

This year 1438 institutions, including all IITs, NITs, and IISc participated in ARIIA rankings as compared to 674 HEIs during the second edition of ARIIA last year. This is more than double as compared to the second edition and approximately four times as compared to the first edition, the official statement added.

While announcing that Dr Subhas Sarkar will release the ARIIA Rankings today, the Ministry of Education on their social media handle said: “The joint initiative of Education Ministry Of India and AICTE, Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 will be virtually announced by the MoS Dr Subhas Sarkar…”

The joint initiative of @EduMinOfIndia & AICTE, Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 will be virtually announced by the MoS @Drsubhassarkar tomorrow (29th Dec 2021).

Link: https://t.co/TlIzGQPhLI — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 28, 2021

Last year in ARIA Rankings 2020, IIT Madras topped the rankings of best centrally funded institutions. In the category of private institutions, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, or KIIT, Odisha has emerged as winners. Last year, the Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, had announced the ARIIA rankings on August 18.

For the first time in ARIIA 2020 rankings, there was a special prize category for women-only higher educational institutions. Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women were awarded against ARIIA women-only higher educational institutions.