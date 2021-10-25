Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses First Foundation Day Of BOSSE, Sikkim

Subhas Sarkar addresses foundation day of BOSSE

The Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar has addressed the first foundation day of the Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE), Sikkim today, October 25. During the first foundation day ceremony, the open school board had organised a national conference on the theme -- “NEP 2020! Towards India Centred Holistic Inclusive Quality School Education”.

Dr Subhas Sarkar was present as the Chief Guest and Kunga Nima Lepcha, Education Minister of Sikkim was the guest of honour of the first foundation day meet.

Congratulating the Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education, Sikkim for successfully completing one year, Dr Sarkar said that he is happy to know that the board has organised a national conference on the theme of great national importance on their foundation day.

Dr Sarkar further added: “The initiative of Sikkim government is praiseworthy as BOSSE lays greater focus in imparting quality, affordable and flexible education so that our students will meet the aspirational needs of the 21st century.”

“I wish the team should reach out to more students nationwide in the coming years, who have missed out school education due to some reason and help them complete their secondary, senior secondary education and provide them career opportunities through job-oriented vocational and skill education courses,” he added.

BOSSE was founded in September 2020 with the objective to impart universal school education along with skill and vocational education for strengthening the social fabric of democracy through the provision of quality education.

Addressing the conference, the Sikkim Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said:“I am extremely delighted to be part of the conference to celebrate the success of BOSSE... With flexible education system, combining academic and vocational subjects, BOSSE has succeeded in uplifting and strengthening school education and creating pathways to higher studies through various modes of learning.”

“I wish BOSSE team to continue with the great work towards establishing equality and justice in society and to provide opportunities to dropped out students to continue their studies and become job- ready. I appreciate the hard work and dedication with which each member of BOSSE has taken the responsibility to make it a success,” the Sikkim Education Minister said.

Since its inception, an official statement said, the open school has catered to more than 2,000 students from Sikkim, Bihar and West Bengal in Secondary, Senior Secondary and Skill and Vocational education. BOSSE aims to cater to more and more students across the nation who have dropped out of school and encourage them to enroll with BOSSE to complete their schooling and bring them back to mainstream education. Alumni of BOSSE can apply to any of the recognized national and international higher education institutes for further higher studies, the statement added.

Speaking about the board, Hemant Goyal, Chairman, BOSSE, said, "The board was set up last year through an act passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. This is the first board to be set up on the lines of the reforms proposed in NEP. At present, we are offering skill education in 11 trades and are looking forward to adding eight more trades."