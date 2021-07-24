Minister Of State For Education Launches IGNOU’s New PG Diploma Programme

  • Home
The new programme will be offered by School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies (SOITS) of IGNOU.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 24, 2021 6:56 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has introduced a new postgradute diploma programme today, on July 24. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Education and Ministry of External Affairs has launched the new PG Diploma in Sustainability Science (PGDSS). The new programme will be offered by School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies (SOITS) of IGNOU.

Students with a bachelors degree can register for the PG Diploma programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Dr Singh in his address referred to the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and said that the launch of this programme augments the work needed to be done for achieving the milestones set for environmental restoration for future. He complimented IGNOU for launching of this programme and said that the skills required for the environment sector will also generate employment and is in consonance with the New Education Policy.

PG Diploma In Sustainability Science: Course

The PGDSS programme seeks to focus on the genesis and principles of sustainable development, its tools, implementation and assessment strategies in a holistic way. The basics of natural resource management, ecological economics, global and local efforts for sustainable development through good governance, law and policy are integrated in an academic framework so that students are able to understand the tools and techniques in developing and implementing sustainable development projects, an IGNOU statement said.

The programme, IGNOU said, also takes care of the priorities of India’s National Action Plan Against Climate Change, implementation gaps of policy and planning, and India’s commitment to sustainable development.

This programme, as per IGNOU, shall equip the students and professional sustainability experts, project officers, sustainability analysts, who can handle the cross cutting social issues to join National and International organizations. The diploma will also enhance the potential of freelance writers and journalists in the field of sustainable development, it added.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
