Minister Of State For Education Annpurna Devi Confers 49 School Teachers With National ICT Awards

National ICT awards presented today (representational image)

Union Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi today presented the National ICT Awards to 49 teachers across the country. Recognition given in the form of National Award for school teachers for use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education indirectly has contributed to motivate teachers to use ICT extensively and significantly in their classrooms through content-pedagogy and technology together, an official statement said.

While presenting the awards, Annpurna Devi said that the National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes on the extensive use of technology in teaching and learning processes, removing language barriers, increasing access for DIVYANG students along with educational planning and management.

Ms Devi informed that ICT intervention under Samagra Shiksha also has a component to provide IT infrastructure to schools and Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) to facilitate innovative use of ICT in school and teacher education leading to improved quality in all the spheres of school and teacher education.

“It has now been envisaged to extend this Award to the Teacher Educators (School Complexes, CRCs, BRCs, BIETs, DIETs, CTEs/IASEs, SCERTs/SIEs, SIETs, SIEMAT etc. and for the States and UTs for their best practices,” the statement added.

These ICT awardees are also encouraged to function as ICT ambassadors in widening the outreach of ICT in education through their continuous efforts by mentoring other teachers and also develop entrepreneurial skills among the students in order to develop a skilled workforce.

The MoS Education also highlighted that the flagship projects to bridge the digital divide include DIKSHA, ePathshala, ICT Curriculum for teachers and students, School MOOCs on SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds), PMeVIDYA (One Class One Channel) and NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement) integrated teacher training programme through online mode.

These initiatives, Ms Devi added, help in enhancing the access and outreach of technology irrespective of any social, political, economic or geographic barriers, she added.

She appreciated the role of teachers in nation building and mentioned that Guru's are given utmost respect in Indian Society. She congratulated all the teachers being awarded today for their diligent efforts and innovation in the field of education and promoting the outreach of technology in their schools even during the COVID pandemic situation.

She further said that the recent budget announcements have provided further impetus to all the digital education initiatives. Launching of 200 DTH TV channels, 750 Virtual labs in science and mathematics, transforming teachers as digital teachers are some of the new budget announcements of our Govt. for 2022-23.