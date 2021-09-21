Minister Of State For Education, Annapurna Devi, To Felicitate CBSE Teachers, Principals Today

  • Home
As part of the felicitation, 22 CBSE teachers and principals will be awarded. The event, CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2020-21, will be broadcast live on CBSE’s YouTube channel -- CBSE HQ from 11 am.

Updated: Sep 21, 2021 8:59 am IST

New Delhi:

Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, will felicitate teachers and principals of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools today, September 21. As part of the felicitation, 22 CBSE teachers and principals will be awarded. The event, CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2020-21, will be broadcast live on CBSE’s YouTube channel -- CBSE HQ from 11 am.

Along with the Chief Guest Annapurna Devi, Anita Karwal, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy will also be present.

Announcing the event, CBSE in a social media post said: “Hon'ble Minister of State for education Annapurna Devi would be felicitating 22 Teachers and Principals of CBSE affiliated schools…”

President Ram Nath Kovind on September 5 conferred the National Teachers' Awards to 44 teachers from across the country for their contribution to developing innovative methods of teaching. The national-level awards are given on Teachers' Day to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those who, through their commitment, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The National Awards to Teachers were first instituted in 1958 to recognise the excellence and commitment of teachers in shaping the minds as well as the future of the youth.

