Mid-Day Meals To Resume At Delhi Schools Once Full Attendance Is Achieved: Officials

Doorstep delivery of dry ration kits will continue rather than hot cooked mid-day meals till 100 per cent attendance is achieved in Delhi government schools, according to officials.

"Right now, there is only 50 per cent attendance in schools and so, if cooked mid-day meals are resumed, all students will not be benefited from the scheme. As soon as 100 per cent attendance is achieved, serving of cooked mid-day meals will begin," an official said.

The comment comes against the backdrop of the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan sending a legal notice to the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations in the national capital regarding non-resumption of hot cooked mid-day meals in schools even though physical classes have commenced for classes 1 to 8 from February 14, 2022.