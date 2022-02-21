Mid-Day Meals To Resume At Delhi Schools Once Full Attendance Is Achieved: Officials

  • Home
"Right now, there is only 50 per cent attendance in schools and so, if cooked mid-day meals are resumed, all students will not be benefited from the scheme. As soon as 100 per cent attendance is achieved, serving of cooked mid-day meals will begin," an official said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 10:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Doorstep delivery of dry ration kits will continue rather than hot cooked mid-day meals till 100 per cent attendance is achieved in Delhi government schools, according to officials.

The comment comes against the backdrop of the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan sending a legal notice to the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations in the national capital regarding non-resumption of hot cooked mid-day meals in schools even though physical classes have commenced for classes 1 to 8 from February 14, 2022.

