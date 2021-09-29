Mid-day meal scheme renamed as National Scheme For PM-POSHAN in Schools

The mid-day meal scheme has been renamed as ‘National Scheme for PM-POSHAN in Schools’. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the continuation of mid-day meal scheme for another five years till 2026 with a financial outlay of Rs 54 thousand crores from the central government and Rs 31,733.17 crore from the states and Union Territories. As part of the mid-day meal scheme, or the National Scheme for PM-POSHAN in Schools, as many as 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools will be covered.

The Cabinet has also decided to encourage the concept of ‘Tithi Bhojan’ and to promote School Nutrition Gardens in schools to give children first-hand experience with nature and gardening, an official statement issued in this regard said. Tithi Bhojan is a community participation programme in which people provide special food to children on special occasions, or festivals.

Announcing PM-POSHAN scheme, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his social media handle said: "Under the PM-POSHAN, mid-day meals have been extended to children of Balvatika in addition to children studying in Class 1 to 8 in govt. and govt-aided schools across India. This will benefit about 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools."

The government, as part of the decision taken today said, will make special provisions for supplementary nutrition items to children in aspirational and districts with a high prevalence of Anaemia and cooking competitions are to be encouraged at all levels in schools.

Farmers Producer Organizations and Women Self Help Groups will be involved in the implementation of the National Scheme for PM-POSHAN in School scheme under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

"To support Vocal4Local and fulfil the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, PMPOSHAN will involve FPOs and women SHGs in the implementation of the scheme," the Education Minister added.

With a view to enhancing enrolment, retention and attendance and simultaneously improving nutritional levels among children, the mid-day meal scheme was introduced.

Field visits for progress monitoring and inspections will be facilitated for students of eminent universities/ institutions and also trainee teachers of Regional Institutes of Educations (RIE) and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), the official statement added.