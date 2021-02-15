MICAT Phase 2 Result Announced; What’s Next

Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad, has announced MICAT phase 2 result today, February 15, on the official website - mica.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 3:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad, has announced MICAT phase 2 result today, February 15, on the official website - mica.ac.in. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their MICAT scores using their login ID and password at the institute's official website.

MICAT result 2021 for phase 2 exam has been released in the form of a scorecard for the candidates who took the exam on January 30. MICA has shortlisted the candidates on the basis of their MICAT 2021 scores and performance in CAT/XAT/GMAT.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for the next round of the selection process--General Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI). These rounds will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

How To Check MICAT 2021 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of MICA Ahmedabad – mica.ac.in

Step 2: Visit the ‘candidate’s portal’

Step 3: A new login window will open.

Step 4: Enter your user ID and password.

Step 5: Click on the ‘submit’ button and login.

Step 6: MICAT scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download MICAT scorecard 2021 and take its print out for future use,

