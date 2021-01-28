MICAT 2021 Phase 2 Admit Card Released; Exam On January 30

  • Home
MICAT Admit Card 2021: The Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) has released the MICAT 2020 admit card for the January 30 exam. Candidates can download their MICAT Phase 2 admit cards 2021 from the official website -- mica.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 28, 2021 4:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) has released the MICAT admit cards 2021 on the official website for the January 30, 2021 exam. Students who have registered for the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) can download the MICAT 2021 admit cards from the website -- mica.ac.in. MICAT 2021 admit card can be accessed from the official website by inserting the candidates’ user ids and passwords.

MICAT Admit Card 2021 -- Direct Link

The admission test, MICAT 2021, is held as an entry test to the postgraduate programmes to Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad. MICAT qualified candidates can take the admission process further and get enrolled to the PGDM courses. MICAT 2021 phase 1 exam was conducted on December 5. The result of MICAT phase 1 was declared on December 21.

MICAT 2021 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mica.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the tab designated for MICAT Phase 2 admit card

Step 3: Insert the MICAT 2021 user id and passwords in the next window

Step 4: Download the MICAT 2021 Phase 2 admit card

The MICAT phase 2 admit card 2021 has mention of details of the aspirants, reporting time and MICAT 2021 exam day guidelines.

