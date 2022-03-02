MICA Records 100% Placement; Highest CTC At Rs 57.51 Lakh Per Annum

MICA concludes placement session, 208 students recruited

MICA, Ahmedabad, has recorded 100 per cent placement for the 27th batch of 2021-22 students of its flagship PGDM-Communications programme. The institute, this year, also saw an increase of 35 per cent rise in the average package provided to the students. The highest domestic package, a MICA statement said, is at Rs 57.51 lakh (CTC) per annum, which is an increase of 16 per cent since 2021. While the average CTC went up from Rs 14 lakhs to Rs 19 lakh, the average CTC of the top 50 per cent of the students is Rs 24.15 lakh, it added.

The placement process this year also witnessed an increase in new recruiters. As many as 77 companies partnered with MICA and recruited 208 students. The IT/ITES sector made 94 offers, followed by 39 offers from Analytics and Consulting, 27 from Media and Advertising, and 25 offers from the FMCG sector.

Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA, in the statement said: “The placements are a mark of the recovery of the Indian economy after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our average CTC has significantly gone up and is testimony to our students who bring in innovative and creative solutions with emphasis on critical thinking, cultural and human quotients proving their mettle in organizations.”

The recruiters in MICA included Amazon, Amul, Deloitte, Tata Steel, Flipkart, Google, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Bank, ITC, Loreal, Royal Enfield, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, The Coca Cola Company, Microsoft, Accenture S&C, 4700 BC, Paytm, Schindler, Gartner, and Wipro.

Saying that traditional jobs have been replaced and modified into digital ones as every sector is adapting to the changes across the globe, Madhu Mohan TS, Head, Corporate and Alumni Relations at MICA, said: “We at MICA have been focusing on this transformation, and hence our students matched the industry transition. Edutech, Agritech and Fintech are emerging at a fast pace. We are delighted to have many new recruiters this year and thank our regular recruiters for continued faith in our students.”

Students, as per the MICA statement, have been offered roles in positions including Content Designer, Sales Operations Program Manager, Digital Marketing Strategist, Product Manager, Campaign Manager - Marketing, Corporate Communications, Assistant Manager Growth and Strategy, Customer Success Manager and Digital Marketing Manager.