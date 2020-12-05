Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET Vocational Results 2020 Today At cetcell.mahacet.org

The MHT CET Vocational results 2020 will be declared today, December 5. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce MHT CET 2020 vocational results on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Based on the trend seen during previous results, vocational results will be published in the form of PDF files containing names and roll numbers of candidates. To check individual MHT CET vocational results 2020, candidates will have to log in with their user IDs and passwords.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had previously confirmed the MHT CET vocational result date.

The minister said on social media: “The results of all the entrance examinations for various vocational courses conducted by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell will be published on the official website of the CET Cell on 5th December.”

Mr Samant also said that the centralized admission process will start from the first week of December.

Steps To Check MHT CET 2020 Vocational Result

Step 1: Go to the official websites of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell -- cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the designated MHT CET Vocational result link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view MHT CET Vocational result 2020

MHT CET result for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups were announced on November 28.

MHT CET counselling will be held in three rounds, followed by an additional spot round. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the MHT CET counselling 2020 will be held online.