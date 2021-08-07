MHT CET, TS EAMCET, AP EAPCET, BITSAT 2021: Latest News On Entrance Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Latest updates on BITSAT 2021, TS EAMCET 2021, AP EAPCET 2021, MHT CET 2021 (representational)

Entrance exam latest news: After Class 12 results, the next step for students is undergraduate admissions. States conduct entrance exams for admitting students to engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and other professional courses. Several private institutes conduct their own entrance tests. Result of JEE Main 2021, the national-level entrance exam, was announced yesterday. JEE Main is for admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating institutions. However, some of the most sought after technical institutions admit students through state-level exams, or through their own exams.

Here are the latest updates on state, institute-level exams – TS EAMCET 2021, AP EAPCET 2021, MHT CET 2021, and BITSAT 2021

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, Maharashtra, will conduct MHT CET 2021 for technical courses in two sessions from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20.

"For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20...We have decided to increase the number of centres where CETs will be conducted," Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.

MHT CET 2021 admit card will be issued soon at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

TS EAMCET 2021

The Telangana State Council For Higher Education (TSCHE) is conducting TS EAMCET 2021. The Engineering paper was held on August 4, 5 and 6, and the Agriculture and Medical paper is scheduled for August 9 and 10.

TS EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule, result date will be announced soon.

AP EAPCET

Andhra Pradesh has renamed its Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET (EAMCET) to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET (EAPCET).

AP EAPCET 2021 for the Engineering group is scheduled for August 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25, and for the Agriculture and Pharmacy groups, the exam will take place on September 3, 6 and 7. Answer key and result release dates are not announced yet.

Due to the cancellation of Intermediate final year exam, there will be no weightage to Class 12 marks this year and 100 per cent weightage has been given to the entrance exam only, an official statement said.

BITSAT 2021

Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS) Admission Test, or BITSAT 2021, is going on. The entrance exam will end on August 9.

On the last day, the BITSAT 2021 will be conducted for students who had requested changes in exam dates, slots, and centres.

“We have been receiving requests from some candidates for change in BITSAT exam dates/ slots/ centers due to clash with other exams etc. The exam for such cases will be conducted on 9th Aug 2021 at few select centers. All such students can download their hallticket at 11:00 AM on 8-Aug-2021. Last date to apply change request is 9:30 AM on 8-Aug-2021,” according to an official statement.