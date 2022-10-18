MHT CET Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result 2022 Announced At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check MHT CET round 1 allotment result at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell today, October 18 released the round 1 provisional seat allotment result. The MHT CET CAP round 1 allotment result is available at cetcell.mahacet.org, the candidates can download the allotment letter using their application number and password.

The candidates have to self-verify the MHT CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment between October 19 and 21. They can pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode and appear at the allotted college for document verification. The document verification process will be conducted from October 19 to 21, 2022.

"The candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in round 1 by accepting that seat by choosing 'Not Freeze' option for the betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode," MHT CET statement mentioned.

MHT CET Round 1 Allotment: Steps To Check At Mahacet.org

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the MHT CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment In the CET 2022 link opened, use application number and password Submit and download the MHT CET CAP round 1 allotment letter Take a print out for further reference.

For details on MHT CET 2022 counselling, please visit the website- cetcell.mahacet.org.