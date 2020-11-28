MHT CET Results For PCM, PCB Group Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test results (MHT CET results) will be declared today. Candidates who took the entrance tests of MHT CET in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group in October and November will be able to check their MHT CET results at cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET 2020 exams were held as centre-based online tests. The MHT CET 2020 results will be declared as per "document on normalization".

To arrive at the MHT CET result 2020, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will follow a process of normalization.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

To Check MHT CET 2020 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MHT CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2020 result 2020

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant has also confirmed that MHT CET 2020 Vocational result date. The MHT CET 2020 result for the vocational courses will be declared by December 5.

After the announcement of MHT CET results 2020, the Maharashtra CET Cell will start the counselling process. The MHT CET 2020 counselling will be held in three phases with an additional spot round. The MH CET counselling 2020 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification.