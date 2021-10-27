MHT CET Result Today; Know About The Counselling Process

MHT CET 2021 result will be announced today

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) result will release at-- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org today, October 27. The Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) for admission to BTech, BPharm and other undergraduate programmes will begin shortly after the declaration of result.

A separate counselling schedule will be released on the official website and students will get admission to various Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses through the MHT CET 2021 counselling procedure.

Along with the MHT CET result, the Maharashtra state cell will also release the merit list, and the MHT CET counselling will be conducted on the basis of merit list of the students.

MHT CET 2021 counselling will be done to allot seats to the students on the basis of their filled preferences. Students will be able to appear for the MHT CET 2021 counselling through students' portal.

The counselling process will be a stepwise procedure which will include students' registration, filling in of preferred seats, fee payment and document verification. However, last year students who qualified MHT CET 2020 were not required to pay any separate counselling fee, though students who applied through JEE Main scores had to pay a registration fee

Students will be required to submit the documents like their educational certificates, MHT CET 2021 result status and other asked documents for verification.

The Maharashtra State Cell will declare the MHT CET result 2021 for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups at 7 pm. Students will be required to key in their MHT CET application number and password to check their results.