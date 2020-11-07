MHT CET Results 2020 On November 28; Check Details

  • Home
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced the MHT CET 2020 results date. MHT CET 2020 answer key will be released on November 10 and MHT CET 2020 results will be declared on November 28.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 7, 2020 10:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The MHT CET result 2020 will be declared on or before November 28. A statement issued from the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has confirmed the MHT CET 2020 results date. The state CET cell will release the candidates’ response sheets, MHT CET 2020 answer keys and the question papers on November 10. The candidates who took the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra can access their response sheets and the official MHT CET answer keys at mahacet.org. To access the MHT CET answer keys and response sheets online, candidates have to login at the website with their roll numbers.

The state CET cell will also allow the candidates to submit grievances against the MHT CET response sheets or answer keys of MHT CET between November 10 and November 12. Candidates will be able to submit their queries regarding MHT CET 2020 through their login ids. The MHT CET result is scheduled to be declared as per "document on normalization" on or before November 28.

The state CET Cell will follow a process of normalization to arrive at the MHT CET 2020 result.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

Around 4.35 lakh Maharashtra students have registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination. MHT CET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held in July and August. The MHT State CET cell had to conduct the MHT CET for PCM and PCB students who were unable to take the test during the scheduled dates due to Mumbai power outage and heavy rains in Mumbai later. The MHT CET result 2020 will be declared for all the sessions together.

