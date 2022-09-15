MHT CET Result 2022 Today; Details On Cut-Off Marks, Ranking Criteria

MHT CET 2022 Cut-Off Marks, Rank List Soon At cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2022 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group today September 15. Candidates can check and download the Maharashtra CET scorecards through the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. The State CET Cell will also release the MHT CET 2022 rank list and cut-off marks. MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

Recommended: Category Wise MHT CET 2022 Cutoff. Check Here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now



The Maharashtra CET 2022 cut-off will include the opening and closing rank for admission in participating institutes for the BE and BTech programmes. However, the Maharashtra CET cut-off marks will be different for various colleges, courses and categories in which admission is offered. The State CET Cell will release a separate MHT CET cut-off for all rounds of counselling.

MHT CET 2022 Cut-Off: Ranking Criteria

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will decide the MHT CET 2022 cut-off rank by considering the following factors

The difficulty level of MHT CET 2022 examination

Total number of seats offered for admission

Total number of applicants

Previous year MHT CET cut-off trends

Categories-wise seat reservation.

The MHT CET 2022 examination for the PCM group was conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group, the examination was held from August 12 to August 20, 2022. The re-examination for MHT CET PCM, PCB group was organised on August 28. MHT CET 2022 qualified candidates will have to appear for the counselling process for admission in participating institutes. The seat allotment process for the qualified students will be held through a Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode.