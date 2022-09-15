MHT CET Result 2022 Today At 5 PM; Here's How To Check

How To Check MHT CET Result 2022 At

MHT CET Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2022 for PCM and PCB group today September 15 (5 pm). Candidates can check the MHT CET result on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the MHT CET scorecard, candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth. Along with the MHT CET scorecard, the State CET Cell will also release the MHT CET rank list and cut-off marks. MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates

As many as 2,28,003 candidates registered for MHT CET 2022 PCM group exam, while 2,76,832 registered for PCB group exam. Out of which 1,92,036 candidates appeared in PCM entrance exam and 2,22,932 appeared in PCB exam respectively. The overall attendance of appearing candidates was recorded at 82.20 per cent.

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on MHT CET 2022 scorecard link Enter log in details- application number, date of birth Submit and MHT CET 2022 result will appear on the screen Download the result PDF and take a print out for further reference.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has conducted the CET examination for the PCM group from August 5 to 11 and for PCB group the exam was held from August 12 to 20. MHT CET re-exam for PCM and PCB group was held on August 28. The examination was conducted online in computer based test (CBT) mode. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the counselling process for admission in participating institutes. The seat allotment process for the qualified students will be held through a Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode.