  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET Result 2022 Today At 5 PM; Here's How To Check

MHT CET Result 2022 Today At 5 PM; Here's How To Check

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2022 for PCM and PCB group today September 15 (5 pm).

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 4:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
MHT CET Result 2022 Live: MHTCET PCM, PCB Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Cutoff Marks, College Predictor
MHT CET Result 2022 Today; Details On Cut-Off Marks, Ranking Criteria
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
MHT CET Result 2022 On September 15; Marks Vs Percentile, Know Normalisation Process
MAH LLb 3-Years CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here
MHT CET 2022 Result: BPEd, LLB, BEd Scorecards Today; Details Here
MHT CET Result 2022 Today At 5 PM; Here's How To Check
How To Check MHT CET Result 2022 At

MHT CET Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2022 for PCM and PCB group today September 15 (5 pm). Candidates can check the MHT CET result on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the MHT CET scorecard, candidates have to log in with their application number and date of birth. Along with the MHT CET scorecard, the State CET Cell will also release the MHT CET rank list and cut-off marks. MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Recommended: Category Wise MHT CET 2022 Cutoff. Check Here
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now  

As many as 2,28,003 candidates registered for MHT CET 2022 PCM group exam, while 2,76,832 registered for PCB group exam. Out of which 1,92,036 candidates appeared in PCM entrance exam and 2,22,932 appeared in PCB exam respectively. The overall attendance of appearing candidates was recorded at 82.20 per cent.

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on MHT CET 2022 scorecard link
  3. Enter log in details- application number, date of birth
  4. Submit and MHT CET 2022 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result PDF and take a print out for further reference.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has conducted the CET examination for the PCM group from August 5 to 11 and for PCB group the exam was held from August 12 to 20. MHT CET re-exam for PCM and PCB group was held on August 28. The examination was conducted online in computer based test (CBT) mode. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the counselling process for admission in participating institutes. The seat allotment process for the qualified students will be held through a Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET Result 2022 Live: MHTCET PCM, PCB Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Cutoff Marks, College Predictor
Live | MHT CET Result 2022 Live: MHTCET PCM, PCB Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Cutoff Marks, College Predictor
CUET 2022 Result Live: NTA CUET UG Result Scorecard Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Updates On College Admission
Live | CUET 2022 Result Live: NTA CUET UG Result Scorecard Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Updates On College Admission
CUET Result 2022 Live: CUET UG Result Updates, Release Time; Scorecard Link Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in
Live | CUET Result 2022 Live: CUET UG Result Updates, Release Time; Scorecard Link Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in
Prepare Advisory Framework To Encourage Value Based Education In All Schools: Dharmendra Pradhan To CBSE
Prepare Advisory Framework To Encourage Value Based Education In All Schools: Dharmendra Pradhan To CBSE
CUET 2022 Result Today; Here’s How Candidates Will Be Marked, Admission Process For Central Universities
CUET 2022 Result Today; Here’s How Candidates Will Be Marked, Admission Process For Central Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................