MHT CET Result 2022 Released; MArch, MHMCT Scorecard Available At Mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2022: The MArch, MHMCT 2022 scorecards are available for download at mahacet.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 26, 2022 9:48 am IST
MHT CET Result 2022 Released; MArch, MHMCT Scorecard Available At Mahacet.org
Download MHT CET 2022 scorecard at mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell declared the results for the MAH MArch, MHMCT 2022 exams. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download scorecard on the official website- mahacet.org.

To download MArch, MHMCT scorecards, candidates need to use log-in credentials- user id and password. MArch, MHMCT scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Download MArch, MHMCT Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- mahacet.org
  2. Click on the MAH MARCH 2022, MHMCT result link
  3. Use log-in credentials- user id and password
  4. MArch, MHMCT scorecard will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The MHT CET examination is a state-level exam conducted every year by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The exam is held for admission in BE, BTech, and BPharm courses offered by the institutions in Maharashtra.

