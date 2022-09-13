MHT CET Result 2022 On September 15; Marks Vs Percentile, Know Normalisation Process

Image credit: shutterstock.com MHT CET 2022 result will be announced on September 15

MHT CET Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) PCB groups on September 15. The candidates can download the MHT CET 2022 scorecard on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org using application number and date of birth. The MAH CET PCM and PCB 2022 results will be released at 5 pm.

The MHT CET 2022 for PCM group was held from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

For the candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET exam 2022, here is the marks vs percentile list of 2021.

MHT CET Result 2022: Last Year's Marks Vs Percentile

161 Above- 99.50+ 149- 160- 99.00+ 139- 150- 98- 99 109- 130- 96- 98 99- 100- 95- 96.

MHT CET Result 2022: Normalisation Process

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 * (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks = the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has devised the normalisation procedure for MHT CET 2022, the CET score is declared in the form of percentile ranging from 0 to 100. The candidates with a 100 percentile will be the topper, while the lowest most scorers will get a zero percentile.

MHT CET 2022 seat allotment for the qualified students will be held through a Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode by the state CET Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment by logging in using the required credentials. The list of participating institutes are- Government Colleges, University Colleges, Government Aided Private Colleges, Private Un-aided Colleges.