MHT CET Result 2022 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the Common Entrance Test (MAH CET 2022) result today, September 15 at 5 PM. The candidates of both Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) PCB groups will get their scorecard on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 scorecard will be available to download using application number and date of birth. Along with the result, the CET answer key will also be available on the website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Register here for MHT CET result 2022, time, cut off, merit, toppers, direct link | CUET UG 2022 Result Live

The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was held from August 5 to 11 and from August 12 to 20 for the PCB group. ALSO READ | MHT CET Result 2022: FAQs On PCB, PCM Scorecard Date, Marking Scheme

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on MHT CET result 2022 link Use application number, date of birth MHT CET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

MHT CET 2022 seat allotment for the qualified students will be held through a Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode by the state CET Cell, Maharashtra. The list of participating institutes are- Government Colleges, University Colleges, Government Aided Private Colleges, Private Un-aided Colleges.