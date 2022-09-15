  • Home
Live

MHT CET Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra CET Result Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link, Websites

MHT CET Result 2022 Live: The MHT CET 2022 scorecard will be available to download today using application number and date of birth. The result will be announced at 5 PM

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 2:28 pm IST

MHT CET Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra CET Result Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link, Websites
Download MHT CET 2022 scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET Result 2022 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the Common Entrance Test (MAH CET 2022) result today, September 15 at 5 PM. The candidates of both Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) PCB groups will get their scorecard on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 scorecard will be available to download using application number and date of birth. Along with the result, the CET answer key will also be available on the website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Register here for MHT CET result 2022, time, cut off, merit, toppers, direct link | CUET UG 2022 Result Live

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Recommended: Category Wise MHT CET 2022 Cutoff. Check Here
The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was held from August 5 to 11 and from August 12 to 20 for the PCB group. ALSO READ | MHT CET Result 2022: FAQs On PCB, PCM Scorecard Date, Marking Scheme

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org

  1. Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on MHT CET result 2022 link
  3. Use application number, date of birth
  4. MHT CET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

MHT CET 2022 seat allotment for the qualified students will be held through a Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode by the state CET Cell, Maharashtra. The list of participating institutes are- Government Colleges, University Colleges, Government Aided Private Colleges, Private Un-aided Colleges.

Live updates

MHT CET Result 2022 Live: Merit list, result time, direct link, websites, how to download scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org

02:28 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the link that says, 'MHT CET scorecard'
  3. On the next window, insert login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth 
  4. Submit and access MHT CET 2022 result
  5. Download the scorecard PDF and print a copy for further reference.


02:17 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates

  • PCM Group: August 5 to 11, 2022

  • PCB Group: August 12 to 20, 2022

  • Re-Exam: August 28, 2022

02:08 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: Normalisation Process

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 X (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks = the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam

02:00 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022 Today; What's Next

The MHT CET 2022 qualified candidates will appear for Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode by the state CET Cell, Maharashtra.  

01:55 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Result Today At 5 PM

MHT CET 2022 result will be announced today at 5 pm. The candidates can download the CET 2022 scorecard on the websites- cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.   

01:40 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result For PCM, PCB Groups: Direct Links

MHT CET PCM result Direct Link

MHT CET PCB result Direct Link

01:22 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: Log-in Credentials

The candidates can check MHT CET result 2022 on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org using application number, date of birth.

01:14 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: Percentile Calculation

MHT CET percentile can be derived using through the following method:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks = the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

01:06 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: Counselling Procedure

MHT CET counselling which will include students' registration, filling in of preferred seats, fee payment and document verification.

12:30 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: PCM Toppers

Last year, Chiknis Tapan Avinash, Vedant Vikas Chandewar, Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh, Harsh Shah, Maknojia Arsh Ajijbhai, Sugadare Sachin Ganesh and five others topped the  exam

12:26 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Result Direct

The MHTCET result 2022 direct link will be made available at cetcell.mahacet.org and  mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

12:19 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

Cetcell.mahacet.org Result: MHT CET Toppers 2022

Along with the MHT CET result 2022, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will announce the MHT CET toppers 2022. The MHT CET toppers will be separately announced for PCM and PCB groups.

12:11 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHTCET Result 2022 Website

The cetcell.mahacet.org will host the MHTCET 2022 result. 

12:01 PM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: Tie-breaking Criteria For PCM Students

Tie between 2 or more students will be broken in the following order --  

  • Higher marks or score in Mathematics at CET
  • Higher marks or score in Physics at MHT CET
  • Higher marks or score in Chemistry at CET.
11:48 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

What Type Of Questions Are Asked in MHT CET PCB And PCM?

The MHT CET PCB and PCM groups exam question paper had multiple choice objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.


11:36 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: List Of Participating Institutes

There are four types of MHT CET participating institutes: 

  • Government Colleges
  • University Colleges
  • Government Aided Private Colleges
  • Private Un-aided Colleges. 

11:27 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the MHT CET official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2021.mahacet.org
  • On the result section, click on MHT CET result
  • On the next window, insert login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth 
  • Submit and access MHT CET 2022 result.
11:15 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Result Website

The official website to check MHT CET result 2022 is cetcell.mahacet.org.

11:05 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

Is There Any Negative Marking For The PCB And PCM Groups Exam?

No, there is no negative marking for the PCB and PCM groups exam.

10:54 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

How To Calculate Percentile In MHT CET 2022?

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks = the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

10:46 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

What Is The Marking Scheme For MHT CET 2022 For PCM And PCB Groups?

The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM and PCB groups was held for a total of 100 marks for each group. For mathematics candidates were awarded two marks for each correct answer. And for Physics, Chemistry and Biology one mark was awarded for the correct answer.

10:36 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: How To Calculate Percentile?

MHT CET percentile can be derived using through the following method:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks = the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.


10:25 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: Normalisation Process

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 * (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks = the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam. 

10:18 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022: Last Year's Marks Vs Percentile

161 Above- 99.50+

149- 160- 99.00+

139- 150- 98- 99

109- 130- 96- 98

99- 100- 95- 96.

10:10 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

How To Check MAH CET PCB, PCM Result 2022?

Candidates can check and download the MAH CET PCB, and PCM results through the steps given below- 

  1. Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the result link on the homepage
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth
  4. The MAH CET 2022 scorecard will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
10:03 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

MHT CET Result 2022 Time

MHT CET 2022 scorecard will be available to download on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org after 5 pm today. Also Read

09:56 AM IST
Sept. 15, 2022

Maharashtra CET Result 2022 Today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 today, September 15. 

