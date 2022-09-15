MHT CET Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra CET Result Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link, Websites
MHT CET Result 2022 Live: The MHT CET 2022 scorecard will be available to download today using application number and date of birth. The result will be announced at 5 PM
MHT CET Result 2022 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the Common Entrance Test (MAH CET 2022) result today, September 15 at 5 PM. The candidates of both Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) PCB groups will get their scorecard on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 scorecard will be available to download using application number and date of birth. Along with the result, the CET answer key will also be available on the website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Register here for MHT CET result 2022, time, cut off, merit, toppers, direct link | CUET UG 2022 Result Live
The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was held from August 5 to 11 and from August 12 to 20 for the PCB group. ALSO READ | MHT CET Result 2022: FAQs On PCB, PCM Scorecard Date, Marking Scheme
MHT CET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org
- Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on MHT CET result 2022 link
- Use application number, date of birth
- MHT CET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download, and take a print out for further reference.
MHT CET 2022 seat allotment for the qualified students will be held through a Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode by the state CET Cell, Maharashtra. The list of participating institutes are- Government Colleges, University Colleges, Government Aided Private Colleges, Private Un-aided Colleges.
Live updates
MHT CET Result 2022 Live: Merit list, result time, direct link, websites, how to download scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates
PCM Group: August 5 to 11, 2022
PCB Group: August 12 to 20, 2022
Re-Exam: August 28, 2022
MHT CET Result 2022: Normalisation Process
MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 X (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks = the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam
MHT CET Result 2022 Today; What's Next
The MHT CET 2022 qualified candidates will appear for Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in online mode by the state CET Cell, Maharashtra.
MHT CET 2022 Result Today At 5 PM
MHT CET 2022 result will be announced today at 5 pm. The candidates can download the CET 2022 scorecard on the websites- cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.
MHT CET Result 2022: Counselling Procedure
MHT CET counselling which will include students' registration, filling in of preferred seats, fee payment and document verification.
MHT CET Result 2022: PCM Toppers
Last year, Chiknis Tapan Avinash, Vedant Vikas Chandewar, Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh, Harsh Shah, Maknojia Arsh Ajijbhai, Sugadare Sachin Ganesh and five others topped the exam
Cetcell.mahacet.org Result: MHT CET Toppers 2022
Along with the MHT CET result 2022, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will announce the MHT CET toppers 2022. The MHT CET toppers will be separately announced for PCM and PCB groups.
MHT CET Result 2022: Tie-breaking Criteria For PCM Students
Tie between 2 or more students will be broken in the following order --
- Higher marks or score in Mathematics at CET
- Higher marks or score in Physics at MHT CET
- Higher marks or score in Chemistry at CET.
What Type Of Questions Are Asked in MHT CET PCB And PCM?
The MHT CET PCB and PCM groups exam question paper had multiple choice objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
MHT CET Result 2022: List Of Participating Institutes
There are four types of MHT CET participating institutes:
- Government Colleges
- University Colleges
- Government Aided Private Colleges
- Private Un-aided Colleges.
Is There Any Negative Marking For The PCB And PCM Groups Exam?
No, there is no negative marking for the PCB and PCM groups exam.
What Is The Marking Scheme For MHT CET 2022 For PCM And PCB Groups?
The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM and PCB groups was held for a total of 100 marks for each group. For mathematics candidates were awarded two marks for each correct answer. And for Physics, Chemistry and Biology one mark was awarded for the correct answer.
MHT CET Result 2022: Last Year's Marks Vs Percentile
161 Above- 99.50+
149- 160- 99.00+
139- 150- 98- 99
109- 130- 96- 98
99- 100- 95- 96.
