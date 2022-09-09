  • Home
MHT CET Result 2022 Likely By September 15; Details Here

Once the result is declared, candidates can check and download the MHT CET 2022 result through the official website – mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 12:16 pm IST

MHT CET Result 2022 Likely By September 15; Details Here
MHT CET 2022 result is expected to be released by September 15, 2022.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released an official notification stating that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result is expected to be released by September 15, 2022. Once the result is declared, candidates can check and download the MHT CET 2022 result through the official website – mahacet.org. Candidates will need to enter the required credentials to download the MHT CET 2022 scorecard. It is mandatory for candidates to download the scorecard and take the printout for further reference.

The notice also mentions that one can also expect the MHT CET final answer key which will be useful while preparing the MHT CET Result 2022. In the official notification, the State Cet Cell has categorised and published the objection statistics on the MHT CET answer keys.

There were 500 objections in total, with 173 having distinctive objection IDs. The main moderators, as well as the moderators for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology, have carefully examined and studied the applicants' objections before submitting their assessments.

The MHT CET 2022 examination was held in 25 sessions. The total number of questions used was 4400 including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of the total questions received for the objection, only 15 unique question IDs were considered valid.

