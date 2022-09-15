MHT CET Result 2022 For PCM, PCB Group Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET has declared this year’s state CET results for the PCM and PCB groups.

MHT CET Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has declared this year’s state CET results for the PCM and PCB groups. Candidates who wrote the centre-based online test in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group in August can check the MHT CET 2022 results on the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can access the MHT CET 2022 result and the individual score cards with subject-wise break-up of marks at the website using the system-generated login credentials.

The state CET cell has already issued the MHT CET 2022 answer key on September 1. Candidates were able to raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 answer key between September 2 and September 4. MHT CET 2022 was held from August 5 to 11 for PCM group, and for PCB group, the exam was held from August 12 to 20. While the MHT CET re-exam for candidates who missed due to technical faults was held on August 29.