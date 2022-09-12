MHT CET Result 2022: FAQs On PCB, PCM Scorecard Date, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock The MAH CET PCM and PCB 2022 results will be released at 5 pm.

MAH CET Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) PCB groups on September 15. Candidates can check and download their MHT CET 2022 scorecards through the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET 2022 scorecards. The MAH CET PCM and PCB 2022 results will be released at 5 pm.

The MHT CET 2022 PCM examination was conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group from August 12 to August 20, 2022. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra also conducted the re-examination for the PCM and PCB group on August 28, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 PCB, PCM Result: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and Answers

Question: How to check the MAH CET PCB, PCM result 2022?

Answer: Candidates can check and download the MAH CET PCB, and PCM results through the steps given below-

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the result link on the homepage

Enter your application number and date of birth

The MAH CET 2022 scorecard will get displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Question: What is the marking scheme for MHT CET 2022 for PCM and PCB groups?

Answer: The MHT CET 2022 examination for PCM and PCB groups was held for a total of 100 marks for each group. For mathematics candidates were awarded two marks for each correct answer. And for Physics, Chemistry and Biology one mark was awarded for the correct answer.

Question: When was the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCB and PCM groups held?

Answer: The MHT CET 2022 PCM examination was conducted from August 5 to August 11 and the exam for the PCB group was from August 12 to August 20.

Question: Is there any negative marking for the PCB and PCM groups exam?

Answer: No, there is no negative marking for the PCB and PCM groups exam.

Question: What was the mode of the MHT CET 2022 exam for the PCB and PCM groups?

Answer: The MHT CET 2022 exam for the PCB and PCM groups was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Question: What was the duration of the PCB and PCM groups exam?

Answer: The MHT CET 2022 PCB and PCM groups examination was held for a duration of 180 minutes (90 minutes for each section).

Question: What type of questions are asked in MHT CET PCB and PCM groups exam?

Answer: The MHT CET PCB and PCM groups exam question paper had multiple choice objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.