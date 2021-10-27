Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra CET result today at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org (representational)

MHT CET Result 2021 Date And Time: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET result 2021 for PCM and PCB streams will be announced today, the state’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has confirmed. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards after 7 pm by logging into the candidates’ portal at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, the minister said.

MHT CET 2021 result link will also be available on the main website of the CET Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam was conducted from September 20 to October 1 and a re-exam, for students affected by rain, was held on October 9 and 10.

The CET Cell has already released provisional answer keys of the entrance exam. Some questions asked in the exam were incorrect and full marks will be awarded to students for those questions.

How To Download MHT CET Result 2021

Go to mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, or cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the result link for PCB or PCM stream Enter the required login details Submit and download scorecard

As the entrance exam was conducted in multiple shifts, to ensure everyone gets fair results, the scores will be normalised. The normalised score is called percentile score.

“The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles,” an official statement said.

“The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effects and reduce ties,” it added.

