MHT CET Result 2021: Students Will Get Full Marks For These Questions

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET result 2021 will be announced by October 28 (representational)

MHT CET Result: Some questions asked in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2021 were incorrect, while none of the options given were correct in case of some questions, according to data shared by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. In both cases, students will be awarded full marks, it said.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

Maharashtra CET cell released the MHT CET 2021 provisional answer keys on October 11 and students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 13. These issues will be resolved in the final version of the answer key, which will be released along with results on or before October 28.

The CET cell has received 336 objections which include 111 unique objection IDs.

“Total no of questions used for the above examinations was 4650 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 4650 questions only 15 unique question id objections are found valid,” an official statement said.

“As per Report submitted by the Experts the above changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed. MHT-CET-2021 Score card containing percentile score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate's in their log in by 28th October, 2021. No communication regarding the objections raised will be entertained by State CET Cell, Mumbai after this Notice,” it added.