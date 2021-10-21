MHT CET Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Answer Key

  • Home
MHT CET Result Date 2021: The candidates who appeared MHT CET for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra will be able to check and download the result as soon as they are declared from the MHT CET 2021 official website --cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET result 2021 soon at cetcell.mahacet.org
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) cell will announce the MHT CET result date 2021 PCB and MHT CET 2021 result date PCM anytime soon. MHT CET was held as centre-based online test. The candidates who appeared MHT CET for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra will be able to check and download the result as soon as they are declared from the MHT CET 2021 official website --cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MHT CET result 2021 online, students have to login at the website with the roll numbers.

Every year lakhs of students register for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination. The MHT State CET cell had to conduct the MHT CET for PCM and PCB group students who were unable to take the test due to heavy rains in Maharashtra later on October 9-10. The MHT CET result 2021 will be declared for all the sessions by October 28, the State CET Cell, Maharashtra had earlier said.

MHT CET Answer Key

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has already released the provisional MHT CET answer key on October 11 and students were allowed to challenge it by October 13.

“Total no of questions used for the above examinations was 4650 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 4650 questions only 15 unique question id objections are found valid,” an official statement said. Students will get full marks for these 15 questions in MHT CET result 2021.

MHT CET Result 2021

Candidates meeting the MHT CET cut-off will be able to apply for admission at the BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra. The state CET Cell will follow a process of normalization to arrive at the MHT CET 2021 result.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

