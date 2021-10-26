MHT CET Result 2021 By October 28, Here’s How Marks Will Be Calculated

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET result 2021 by October 28 at cetcell.mahacet.org (representational)

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 will be announced this week. According to the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET Cell), the results will be available through candidates’ login by October 28. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards using application number and other required details.

MHT CET exam for the two groups – Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM); Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) – groups was conducted in multiple shifts. To ensure everyone gets fair results, the scores will be normalised. The normalised score is called percentile score.

The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate percentiles,” an official statement said.

“The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effects and reduce ties,” it added.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

Total normalised or percentile score in each session will be calculated as:

The percentile scores for the total raw score for all the sessions will be merged and shall be called the CET scores which will be used for compilation of MHT CET result, the CET cell said.