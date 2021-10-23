MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?

MHT CET 2021 result updates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell will declare the MHT CET result 2021 for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) by October 28. Students can check and download the MHT CET 2021 result on the Maharashtra state cell at cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2021 Scorecard: How To Download

Go to the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on MHT CET scorecard link

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Key in credentials including application numbers and dates of birth

Upon successful login, MHT CET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take print out for future reference

MHT CET Result 2021: Normalisation Criteria

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam

A separate course-wise and category-wise MHT CET merit list will be released for the provisional admission to BTech and BArch courses. Candidates will be allotted institutes on the basis of merit and preferences made by them during the MHT CET 2021 counselling registration.

The MHT CET 2021 counselling process and its registration will start as soon as the MHTCET result are declared. The MHT CET 2021 counselling will be held in phases to accommodate students to the preferred courses, programmes and institutes. The MH CET counselling 2021 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification.