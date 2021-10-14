MHT CET Result 2021: Know About Centralized Counselling Process (CAP)

Maharashtra CET result: Result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be announced on or before October 28. Students will get their results on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. After Maharashtra CET results, the State Common Entrance Test Cell will begin the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) for admission to BTech, BPharm and other programmes.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

Detailed notification regarding eligibility and counselling schedule will be released soon after MHT CET result 2021. Here are a few things candidates should know about the counselling process.

The MHT CET counselling process will have these steps: registration, fee payment, and document verification. Students who complete these steps will be considered for merit list and seat allotment. Last year, students who qualified in Maharashtra CET did not have to pay a separate counselling fee. However students who had applied for counselling on the basis of JEE Main scores had to pay a registration fee. The seat allotment of the MHT CET 2021 will be purely on merit, and preference or choice of the candidates made during registration The CAP will host counselling for all technical and non-technical courses, including engineering, pharmacy and agriculture.

MHT CET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. In addition to MHT CET, the CET cell also conducts entrance exams for admission to other undergraduate and postgraduate-level programmes like MBA, Law, Hotel Management, etc. It is also responsible for conducting NEET state quota counselling for undergraduate medical admissions.

Click here for more Education News