MHT CET Result 2021: How To Download Scorecards From Official Website

Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 Result: Candidates can download the scorecards from cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2021.mahacet.org using the required login credentials.

Education | Updated: Oct 22, 2021 12:19 pm IST

Along with MHT CET results, the final version of the answer key will also be available (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET Result 2021: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 will be available on the two official websites of the board. Candidates can download the scorecards from cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2021.mahacet.org using the required login credentials. Though the result date has not been announced officially, the authorities said candidates will be able to download the scorecards on or before October 28.

The scorecards will mention percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups, among other information.

“MHT-CET-2021 Score card containing percentile Score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate's in their log in by 28th October, 2021,” the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, who conducted the exam, said.

These are the steps to download MHT CET Result.

How To Download MHT CET Result 2021 Scorecard

  1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org

  2. Under the ‘Result CET 2021’ click on the link to download MHT CET PCM or PCB scorecard

  3. Login with application number and date of birth and/or other details

  4. Submit to view results

Candidates are advised to preserve printed or digital copies of mark sheets, application form and admit cards as these documents may be required for counselling. The counselling schedule and process will be announced after results.

Along with MHT CET results, the final version of the answer key will also be available.

Read || MHT CET Result 2021: Students Will Get Full Marks For These Questions

The state-level entrance test is held for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses at participating institutions.

