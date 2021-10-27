MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Scorecards For PCM, PCB Streams Today
MHT CET Result 2021: While confirming the MHT CET result date and time 2021, the state technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the MHT CET result will be declared on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result will declare the MHT CET result at 7 pm today, October 27. While confirming the MHT CET result date and time 2021, the state technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the MHT CET result will be declared on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2021 for the the two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) -- were held from September 20 to October 1 and a re-exam, for students affected by rain, was held on October 9 and 10.
शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2021-22 करिता राज्य सीईटी कक्षाकडून घेण्यात आलेली MHT-CET-2021 ऑनलाईन प्रवेश परीक्षेचा निकाल आज दिनांक 27/10/2021 रोजी सायंकाळी 7. 00 नंतर उमेदवारांच्या लॉगीनमधून https://t.co/qzMOajeAMm या संकेतस्थळावर उपलब्ध करून देण्यात येणार आहे.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 27, 2021
MHT CET Result 2021 At Cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org
When announced, MHT CET result 2021 link will be made available for the applicants of agriculture, engineering and pharmacy courses aspirants at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Candidates should be ready with their application number to download scorecards from the official website.
MHT CET Result 2021 Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org: Scores In Percentile
The state cell will compute each candidate’s CET score in percentile by considering the total raw scores for all the four sessions.
Is MHT CET Result 2021 Released
The MHT CET results 2021 for the undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses will be declared today ay 7 pm.
MHT CET Result 2021: Official Websites To Check Result
The official websites to check and download MHT CET result 2021 for PCM and PCB groups are
MHT CET Result 2021: Here’s How Marks Will Be Calculated
To ensure everyone gets fair results, the scores will be normalised. The normalised score is called percentile score.
MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.
MHT CET Result 2021, Final Answer Key Today
Maharashtra CET cell released the MHT CET 2021 provisional answer keys on October 11 and students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 13. These issues will be resolved in the final version of the answer key, which will likely be released along with results today at 7 pm.
MHT CET Result 2021: Students Will Get Full Marks For These Questions
Some questions asked in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2021 were incorrect, while none of the options given were correct in case of some questions, according to data shared by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. In both cases, students will be awarded full marks, it said.
MHT CET MBA result 2021
The MHT CET result for PCM and PCB groups will be declared today at 7 pm. The regulatory body has, however, not updated the MHT CET MBA result 2021 date and time.
MHT CET Result 2021 Scorecard: How To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2021.mahacet.org
Step 2: On the result section, click on MHT CET result
Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2021 scorecard
MHT CET Result Date 2021 Announced By Uday Samant
Uday Samant on his social media handle said: "Result of MHT-CET-2021 Online Entrance Examination conducted by State CET Cell for the academic year 2021-22 today on 27/10/2021 from 7.00 pm after logging of candidates https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org It will be made available on this website."
MHT CET Result 2021 Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
The MHT CET result 2021 will be declared today at cetcell.mahacet.org at 7 pm. As per the MHT CET exam date 2021, the MHT CET 2021 for the the two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) -- were held from September 20 to October 1. Also a re-exam, for rain-affected students was held on October 9-10.
MHT CET Result 2021 Today At 7 pm; Confirms Uday Samant
MHT CET Result 2021 Date And Time: Candidates will be able to download their scorecards after 7 pm by logging into the candidates’ portal at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.
MHT CET Result 2021 Today: Where To Check
Uday Samant, while announcing the MHT CET result date 2021, said that students can access and download the result at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Alternatively, students can also check the MHT Result 2021 at cetcell.mahacet.org.