MHT CET result today at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result will declare the MHT CET result at 7 pm today, October 27. While confirming the MHT CET result date and time 2021, the state technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the MHT CET result will be declared on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2021 for the the two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) -- were held from September 20 to October 1 and a re-exam, for students affected by rain, was held on October 9 and 10.