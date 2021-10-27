MHT CET Result 2021 Declared For PCB, PCM Groups

MHT CET 2021 result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the Common Entrance Test – MHT CET 2021 – result for PCM and PCB groups. Candidates who took the exam can visit cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2021.mahacet.org to download their scorecards. The entrance exam was conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Maharashtra.

MHT CET Result 2021: Live Updates

The Maharashtra CET Cell conducted the exam from September 20 to October 1 and a re-exam, for students affected by rain, on October 9 and 10.

The CET cell had earlier informed some questions asked in the exam were incorrect and none of the options given in case of some other questions were correct. Students will get full marks for these questions.

How To Download MHT CET Result Scorecard

Go to the official website Login to the result window Download the scorecard and take a printout.

Candidates should preserve physical or digital copies of scorecards, admit cards and application forms as these documents may be required during the counselling process.

The state CET Cell will release a course-wise and category-wise MHT CET merit lists for the admission to BTech and BArch courses.

The Centralised Counselling Process (CAP) for admissions will begin soon. Applicants will be allotted institutes on the basis of merit and preferences made by them during the MHT CET 2021 counselling registration.