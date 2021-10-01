MHT CET Result 2021 Declared For MCA, MArch And MHMCT CETs

MHT CET results declared for MCA CET, MArch CET, MHMCT CET

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has announced the state’s CET results for the MCA, March and MHMCT common entrance tests. Candidates who wrote the centre-based for Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Architecture (MArch) and Master in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT) can check the MHT CET 2021 results on the official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The state CET cell has also provided an option for the candidates who were unable to appear for the MHT CET 2021 on the scheduled dates due to Mumbai rains to appear on October 9-10. Candidates can download the MHT CET 2021 result and the individual score cards with subject-wise break-up of marks at the website using the system-generated login credentials.

MHT CET Result 2021: Direct Link

MHT CET Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MHT CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2020 result 2021