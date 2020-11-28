MHT CET Result 2020 Toppers: 19 Candidates In PCM, 22 In PCB Group Score 100 Percentile

MHT CET Result 2020 Declared: 19 Candidates In PCM, 22 In PCB Group Score 100 Percentile

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced the MHT CET 2020 result today at mahaonline.gov.in or cetcell.mahacet.org. A total of 41 students have topped the MHT CET 2020 exams with 100 percentile scores. As many as 19 candidates have topped the state entrance test in the PCB group and 22 candidates from PCM group for admission to undergraduate courses. The numbers of candidates securing 100 percentile have been increased significantly. Only two candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in 2019.

MHT CET 2020 Result Live Updates

MHT CET Result: PCB Toppers

MHT CET Result: PCM Toppers

As per the Maharashtra State CET Cell data, of the total 4.5 lakh MHT CET registered candidates, as many as 4,35,653 students had applied for MHT CET in PCM and PCB combinations. Among the registered candidates, a total of 2,11,925 candidates have qualified from the PCB group and 1,74,679 from PCM.

Last year a total of 4,13,284 candidates had registered for the MHT CET out of which 2,76,166 candidates appeared in the PCM paper and the rest appeared for PCB paper. Only two candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in 2019. Aadarsh Mukund Abhange had topped the examination in PCM group last year and Vinayak Mukund Godbole bagged the top spot in PCB group last year.

The aspirants seeking admission test to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra took the MHT CET 2020 between October 1 and October 20. To check and download the MHT CET 2020 result from the official website of the state cell students have to login at the MHT CET result website with the roll numbers or application numbers.