MHT CET Result 2020 By Tomorrow For PCM, PCB Groups

MHT CET Result 2020 Tomorrow For PCM, PCB Groups At Cetcell.mahacet.org or Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET Results 2020 Date: The Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the MHT CET 2020 results for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) groups by tomorrow, November 28. The results will be available on the MHT CET official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their results using login credentials as specified by the authorities. The authorities released the provisional MHT CET answer key on November 10 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till November 12.

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant yesterday confirmed that MHT CET result 2020 for vocational courses will be released by December 5.

Apart from the official websites, different private portals may also host MHT CET results. However, candidates are advised to check their results from the official website for authenticity.

How to Check MHT CET Result 2020

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the result of MHT CET 2020.

Visit the MHT CET official website -- mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Find and click on the “result” link.

Enter login credentials

Click on “View Results”.

MHT CET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out.

MHT CET 2020 result will show scorecard and percentile obtained by the candidates in the entrance exam.

For normalisation of scores, the authorities will follow this process:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in MHT CET with normalised marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam

Once the results are declared, the MHT CET counselling process will begin.

MHT CET counselling is scheduled to be held in three phases, followed by an additional spot round.

The authorities will release a detailed notification regarding the MHT CET counselling process including registration, fee payment, and document verification soon after the declaration of results.