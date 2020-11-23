MHT CET Result 2020 By November 28; What Happened So Far
Maharashtra CET Result: The Maharashtra State CET Cell will announce MHT CET 2020 result on the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. According to official information, MHT CET result 2020 will be released on or before November 28. Candidates will be able to check their results from the official website, using their login credentials. Apart from the official website, other private portals may also host MHT CET results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result only from the official website for authenticity.
Here are ten things that candidates should know regarding MHT CET result, counselling, answer key, marking scheme and more:
MHT CET Result 2020: What Happened So Far
The authorities released the provisional MHT CET answer key on November 10. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till November 12.
The CET cell on November 17 published answers to the objections received. According to official information, students raised 791 objections out of which 469 stood as valid. Check here
To arrive at the MHT CET result 2020, the authorities will follow a process of normalization. MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in MHT CET with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.
To check MHT CET 2020 result, candidates will have to use their login ID and password.
Over 4 lakh students appeared in MHT CET exam this year. The exams were held from October 1 to 20.
The authorities later conducted MHT CET 2020 re-exam for students affected by the Mumbai rains and Mumbai power outage.
After the announcement of results, authorities will begin the MHT CET counselling process. Counselling will be held in three phases, followed by an additional spot round.
MHT CET counselling will include registration, fee payment and document verification. The authorities will not charge any fee for MHT CET qualifying candidates.
Candidates applying on the basis of JEE main result will have to pay the counselling fee to be announced by the CET cell.
A detailed notification regarding the counselling process should be released by the authorities after the release of MHT CET result 2020.