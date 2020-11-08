MHT CET Result 2020 Date Confirmed, Here’s How To Download
MHT CET Exam Result Date 2020: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will announce MHT CET 2020 result on the official website, mahacet.org. The provisional MHT CET answer key 2020 will be released on November 10.
MHT CET Exam Result Date 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has confirmed the MHT CET result 2020 date. According to an official statement, the Maharashtra CET result will be announced on or before November 28, 2020. Candidates will be able to check thei MHT CET result from the official website, mahacet.org. Before announcing results, the authorities, on November 10, will display candidates’ responses, question paper and MHT CET answer key.
Candidates will be allowed to submit their grievances regarding questions asked in the entrance test from November 10 to 12, 2020.
Steps To Download MHT CET Answer Key 2020
Once released, visit the official website, mahacet.org
Click on the MHT CET answer key link
Login using your credentials
Download the answer key and calculate your probable scores
The authorities may also release the final MHT CET answer key after hearing feedback from students.
How To Download MHT CET Result 2020
Once results are announced, go to the official website, mahacet.org
Click on the MHT CET result 2020 link
Key in your login credentials
Submit and download results
To calculate scores, the authorities will follow a process of normalization to arrive at the MHT CET 2020 result.
MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.
Around 4.35 lakh students from Maharashtra have registered for MHT CET 2020 in PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups.