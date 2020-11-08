  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET Result 2020 Date Confirmed, Here’s How To Download

MHT CET Result 2020 Date Confirmed, Here’s How To Download

MHT CET Exam Result Date 2020: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will announce MHT CET 2020 result on the official website, mahacet.org. The provisional MHT CET answer key 2020 will be released on November 10.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 8, 2020 11:51 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Result Date Announced; Maharashtra To Release MHT Answer Key On November 10
MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Released For Additional Sessions, Here’s Direct Link
MHT CET 2020 Additional Exams On November 7; Admit Cards Soon
MHT CET 2020 Result Soon; Know How To Download Answer Key
MHT CET 2020 Special Exam Registration Begins At Cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply By October 23
MHT CET Result 2020 Anytime Soon; Check MHT CET Answer Key, Percentile, Cut-Off
MHT CET Result 2020 Date Confirmed, Here’s How To Download
MHT CET Result 2020 Date Confirmed, Here’s How To Download
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

MHT CET Exam Result Date 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has confirmed the MHT CET result 2020 date. According to an official statement, the Maharashtra CET result will be announced on or before November 28, 2020. Candidates will be able to check thei MHT CET result from the official website, mahacet.org. Before announcing results, the authorities, on November 10, will display candidates’ responses, question paper and MHT CET answer key.

Candidates will be allowed to submit their grievances regarding questions asked in the entrance test from November 10 to 12, 2020.

Steps To Download MHT CET Answer Key 2020

Once released, visit the official website, mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET answer key link

Login using your credentials

Download the answer key and calculate your probable scores

The authorities may also release the final MHT CET answer key after hearing feedback from students.

How To Download MHT CET Result 2020

Once results are announced, go to the official website, mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET result 2020 link

Key in your login credentials

Submit and download results

To calculate scores, the authorities will follow a process of normalization to arrive at the MHT CET 2020 result.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

Around 4.35 lakh students from Maharashtra have registered for MHT CET 2020 in PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET 2020 MHT CET Result MHT CET answer key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University College Principals Deny Allegations Of Misappropriation Of Funds
Delhi University College Principals Deny Allegations Of Misappropriation Of Funds
Schools To Reopen In Maharashtra For Classes 9 To 12 From November 23
Schools To Reopen In Maharashtra For Classes 9 To 12 From November 23
MHT CET Result Date Announced; Maharashtra To Release MHT Answer Key On November 10
MHT CET Result Date Announced; Maharashtra To Release MHT Answer Key On November 10
DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020: Commerce Admission Open At SRCC; Economics Seats Full At LSR, Hansraj
DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020: Commerce Admission Open At SRCC; Economics Seats Full At LSR, Hansraj
DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020 For Science: Maths Admission Open At Hindu, Miranda House And Kirori Mal
DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020 For Science: Maths Admission Open At Hindu, Miranda House And Kirori Mal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................