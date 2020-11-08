Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET Result 2020 Date Confirmed, Here’s How To Download

MHT CET Exam Result Date 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has confirmed the MHT CET result 2020 date. According to an official statement, the Maharashtra CET result will be announced on or before November 28, 2020. Candidates will be able to check thei MHT CET result from the official website, mahacet.org. Before announcing results, the authorities, on November 10, will display candidates’ responses, question paper and MHT CET answer key.

Candidates will be allowed to submit their grievances regarding questions asked in the entrance test from November 10 to 12, 2020.

Steps To Download MHT CET Answer Key 2020

Once released, visit the official website, mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET answer key link

Login using your credentials

Download the answer key and calculate your probable scores

The authorities may also release the final MHT CET answer key after hearing feedback from students.

How To Download MHT CET Result 2020

Once results are announced, go to the official website, mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET result 2020 link

Key in your login credentials

Submit and download results

To calculate scores, the authorities will follow a process of normalization to arrive at the MHT CET 2020 result.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

Around 4.35 lakh students from Maharashtra have registered for MHT CET 2020 in PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups.