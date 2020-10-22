MHT CET Result 2020 Anytime Soon; Check MHT CET Answer Key, Percentile, Cut-Off

MHT CET 2020 result will be released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra in the last week of October 2020. MHT CET 2020 scorecard will be released at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. As many as 4,35,653 Maharashtra students have registered for the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) combination.

Candidates who wrote the MHT CET exam can access the MHT CET result 2020 using their roll number at the official website’s admission portal. MHT CET 2020 result will have details such as- candidate’s percentile scores (total score and subject-wise score), personal details such as name, category, date of birth, signature, photograph etc.

MHT CET 2020 result can be downloaded as an MHT CET scorecard. Candidates who meet the MHT CET cut-off will be required to carry MHT CET scorecard at the time of MHT CET 2020 counselling.

MHT CET Answer Key 2020

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2020 answer key soon. MHT CET answer key 2020 will be released on the official website of MHT CET. First, the CET authorities will release the provisional answer key of MHT CET 2020. Candidates aspiring to raise any objection in the provisional MHT CET 2020 answer key will be allowed to challenge the answers.

MHT CET Result 2020: How to download

Go to the official website

Click on the MHT CET result/score card link

Enter roll number and captcha and click

Click on ‘Search’ button

MHT CET result 2020/score card will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out of the MHT CET results for future reference

MHT CET 2020 result

MHT CET 2020 will have the following details:

Candidate’s name

Candidate photo and signature

Parent’s name

Roll number/ Application number

Subject group

Subject wise percentile score

Total percentile score

MHT CET Result 2020: Score calculation

‘Normalization procedure’ is followed to declare the MHT CET 2020. The MHT CET 2020 scores will be declared in the form of percentile ranging from 0 to 100. Percentile scores are based on the candidates’ performance in MHT CET the entrance test.

The MHT CET topper usually scored a percentile of 100. Candidates with lowermost scores get Percentile of 0. The marks scored between the highest and lowest scores will be converted to appropriate percentiles.

Authorities calculate candidate’s percentile scores upto five decimal places. The formula used to calculate MHT CET 2020 score is:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 * (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

MHT CET Cutoff 2020

The MHT CET 2020 cutoff is the minimum marks a candidate is required to score to be eligible for admission. Candidates must secure marks higher than the set cut-off marks to participate in MHT CET counselling process.

MHT CET Counselling 2020

The MHT CET counselling process allocates seat to candidates as per their preference of course and marks secured in MHT CET 2020. The counselling process will be held in three rounds. Authorities will release the schedule of MHT CET 2020 counselling once the MHT CET result 2020 is declared. MHT CET 2020 counselling process will be completely online this year. Eligible candidates need to register for the MHT CET counselling process at the official website before the due date.