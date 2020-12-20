MHT CET Registration 2020 For MBA, BArch Ends Today, Apply At Mahacet.org
MHT CET MBA, B.Arch Registration 2020 will end today, December 20. Eligible candidates can apply online at mahacet.org till 11:59 pm
MHT CET registration 2020 for MBA, BArch admissions will end today, December 20. Eligible candidates can apply online at mahacet.org up to 11:59 pm. Previously, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra had extended the CAP application deadline for different programmes by seven days. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the decision has been made in a review meeting as per the demands of students and parents.
“...The department has been directed to extend the deadline for filling online applications by seven days as per the demand of students and parents for the admission process of undergraduate and postgraduate vocational courses,” Mr Samant had said on social media.
For BTech admissions, last date to apply is December 22 and for BPharmacy candidates, application deadline is December 21
MHT CET CAP 2020: Application Deadline For Different Courses
The extended last dates to apply for different programmes are:
Name of course
Revised last date
Previous last date
BE/BTech
December 22
December 15
BPharmacy
December 21
December 14
BArch
December 20
December 13
BHMCET
December 23
December 16
DSE
December 21
December 14
DSP
December 21
December 14
MBA/MMS
December 20
December 13
ME/MTech
December 24
December 17
MCA
December 23
December 16
MPharmacy
December 23
December 16
MArch
December 23
December 16