Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET Registration 2020 For MBA, BArch Ends Today, Apply At Mahacet.org

MHT CET registration 2020 for MBA, BArch admissions will end today, December 20. Eligible candidates can apply online at mahacet.org up to 11:59 pm. Previously, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra had extended the CAP application deadline for different programmes by seven days. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the decision has been made in a review meeting as per the demands of students and parents.

“...The department has been directed to extend the deadline for filling online applications by seven days as per the demand of students and parents for the admission process of undergraduate and postgraduate vocational courses,” Mr Samant had said on social media.

For BTech admissions, last date to apply is December 22 and for BPharmacy candidates, application deadline is December 21

MHT CET CAP 2020: Application Deadline For Different Courses

The extended last dates to apply for different programmes are: