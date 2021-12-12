MHT CET Provisional Display Of Vacant Seats For CAP Round 2 Today; Details Here

MHT CET provisional display list of CAP round 2 today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the MHT CET provisional allotment list of vacant seats for round 2 of the centralised admission process (CAP). To access the MHT CET provisional display of vacant seats for CAP second round, applicants will have to visit the cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org. Students will be required to use application ID and dates of birth to login to the official website and check the MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment status.

Candidates can submit and confirm the option form of CAP Round 2 through their login between December 13 and December 15. The round 2 MHT CET CAP provisional seat allotment list will be released on December 17, 2021. Candidates must accept the offered seats from December 18 to December 21 (3 pm).

Steps To Download MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result 2021

Go to fe2021.mahacet.org Click on the provisional display of vacant seats CAP Round 2 download link Enter application number and date of birth, if required Submit and download the vacant seats

The Maharashtra CET Cell is also expected to begin the registration process for state quota UG medical admissions soon. NEET qualified students of the state will be able to apply through the official website for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate courses.