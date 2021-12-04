MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 1 Out At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2021 provisional allotment result out at cetcell.mahacet.org (representational)

MHT CET Allotment Result 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET provisional allotment list for the first round of the centralised admission process (CAP). Candidates can visit cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org to check their allotment status. They will have to use application ID and date of birth to login to the official website.

Earlier, the CET cell had released the final merit list of Maharashtra CET and asked candidates to submit and confirm their options for CAP round 1. The last date was December 1.

How To Download MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result 2021

Go to fe2021.mahacet.org. Click on the provisional allotment list download link. Enter application number and date of birth. Login to download the allotment list.

MHT CET Provisional Allotment List Direct Link

Candidates will have to accept the allotted seats and report for admission by December 7.

Vacant seats for round 2 counselling will be displayed on the MHT CET 2021 website on December 8 and the provisional allotment list will be out on December 13.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CET Cell is expected to begin the registration process for state quota medical admissions soon. NEET qualified students of the state will be able to apply through the official website for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate courses.