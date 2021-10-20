Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET result 2021 date: Latest updates (representational)

MHT CET Result Date 2021: Maharashtra CET result 2021 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups will be available through candidates’ login by October 28, the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra had earlier said. According to recent reports, the CET Cell may announce results of the management entrance exam – MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021 – today. There is no recent update about MHT CET result 2021 for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

When announced, MHT CET result link will be available at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates should be ready with their application number to download scorecards from the official website. The same website will also host MAH MBA CET results.

Steps To Download Maharashtra MBA CET Result

Go to the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org. On the result section, click on MAH MBA/MMS CET result On the next window, insert application number, date of birth Submit and access MAH CET MBA/ MMS result 2021

About the engineering entrance exam, the authorities said some questions asked in the test were incorrect, while none of the options given were correct in case of some questions. In both cases, students will be awarded full marks.

MHT CET 2021 provisional answer keys were released on October 11 and students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 13.