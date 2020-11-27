MHT CET LLB Result 2020 Released; Here's Direct Link

MAH 5 Year LLB CET Result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, the MH CET law result for 5-year LLB programme today, November 27, 2020. Candidates will be able to check their result from the official website- mahacet.org. The result contains details like name, total marks and section-wise marks obtained by the candidate in the MHT CET law 2020 exam.

All the candidates who have qualified the state-level entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process to be held online. The seat allotment will be based on the MH CET law rank list.

DIRECT LINK

MHT CET result for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups will be announced by November 28, the authorities said previously.

MH CET 5 Year Law Result 2020: How To Download

To check MHT CET law result, follow these steps mentioned below:

1- Visit the official website, mahacet.org

2- From the ‘Under Graduate Courses’ section, select 5 years LLB

3- A new page will open

4- Find and click on the result link

5- Key in your login credentials

6- Submit and download the result

MHT CET LLB is held every year for admission to the five year LLB programme at government, government-aided colleges, university departments, university-managed institutes and unaided colleges in Maharashtra.