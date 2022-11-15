MHT CET 3-Years LLB 2022: CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

MHT CET LLB 3 years CAP round 2 merit list out.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET alphabetical merit list for the 3 years LLB programme today, November 15, 2022. Candidates can check and download the MHT CET LLB 3 years CAP round 2 merit list through the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org or llb3cap22.mahacet.

The MHT CET LLB 3 years CAP round 2 merit list includes the name of the candidate, CAP application form number, gender, date of birth, category of the candidate, previous category of the candidate, candidature type, category, CET marks, academic percentage and status of the application. The merit list has been released for Maharashtra state candidates, outside Maharashtra state candidates, Jammu and Kashmir candidates and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates.

Candidates can edit their application number and upload documents till November 17, 2022. The State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the final merit list on November 18, 2022.

MHT CET LLB 3 Years Alphabetical Merit List (MS) Direct Link

MHT CET LLB 3 Years Alphabetical Merit List (OMS) Direct Link

MHT CET LLB 3 Years Alphabetical Merit List (J and K) Direct Link

MHT CET LLB 3 Years Alphabetical Merit List (NRI) Direct Link

MHT CET LLB 3 Years 2022 Alphabetical Merit List: Steps To Download